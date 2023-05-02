Tata Steel Q4 profit dips 84% as Europe drags, prices cool

T.V. Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, said, “FY2023 saw our India crude steel production growing to around 19.9 million tonnes, with a 65% share of our overall volumes. Deliveries were in line with production with domestic deliveries growing 11% YoY and driving product mix improvement. The quarter also saw strong momentum with deliveries growing by 9% QoQ to 5.15 million tonnes". On expansions, Narendran said, “We have multiple projects ongoing at various locations in India as we work towards 40 MTPA by 2030. The phased commissioning of our expansion at Kalinganagar continues with FHCR coils now being produced at the CRM complex."

