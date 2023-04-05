Tata Steel Q4 Provisional Update: India production volume up 5.1% at 5.15 mt Vs 4.90 mt (YoY)2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
- Tata Steel announced its provisional 4QFY2023 and FY2023 production and delivery volumes. Tata Steel India recorded the highest-ever annual crude steel output of 19.9 million tonnes
Tata Steel announced its provisional 4QFY2023 and FY2023 production and delivery volumes. Tata Steel India recorded the highest-ever annual crude steel output of 19.9 million tonnes, with a rise of 4% YoY, by debottling bottlenecks across sites and ramping up Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. Production of crude steel rose by 3% QoQ and reached 5.15 million tonnes in 4QFY23.
