Tata Steel Q4 Provisional Update: India production volume up 5.1% at 5.15 mt Vs 4.90 mt (YoY)

Deliveries for the Automotive sector & Special Products market climbed by 5% YoY to 2.7 million tonnes in FY23, breaking the previous high set in FY22. Despite a 4% QoQ decline in vehicle OEM production in 4QFY23, deliveries climbed by 8% QoQ. According to Tata Steel, deliveries for the "Branded Products & Retail" category climbed by 11% in FY23 to 5.9 million tonnes, breaking the previous record set in FY20. Record quarterly and yearly sales for well-known retail and MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) brands including Tata Tiscon, Tata Kosh, Tata Astrum, and Tata Steelium were the main contributors to this. Deliveries climbed by 16% QoQ in 4QFY23, resulting in the highest quarterly sales ever.