Tata Steel Q4 Results: Net profit drops 64.5% to ₹554 crore, dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

Tata Steel Q4 Results: The revenue from operations for India's second-biggest steelmaker by market capitalisation fell 6.8 per cent to ₹58,687.3 crore in the March quarter.

A Tata Iron and Steel Co. Ltd. foundry worker walks by the 'G' Blast Furnace at the company's Jamshedpur facility Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg NewsPremium
A Tata Iron and Steel Co. Ltd. foundry worker walks by the 'G' Blast Furnace at the company's Jamshedpur facility Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg News

Tata Steel Q4 Results: Tata Steel announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 29, reporting a drop of 64.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at 554.6 crore, compared to 1,566 crore in the corresponding period last year. The revenue from operations for India's second-biggest steelmaker by market capitalisation fell 6.8 per cent to 58,687.3 crore in the March quarter, compared to 62,961 crore in the year-ago period.

“In India, which is a structurally attractive market, we have delivered improved margins and continued to expand our footprint in terms of volumes as well as product portfolio. Our domestic deliveries were best ever at around 19 million tons and were up nine per cent YoY with broad-based improvement across chosen market segments,'' said T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Tata Steel.

‘’Automotive volumes were aided by higher deliveries of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel to auto OEMs while our well-established retail brand Tata Tiscon crossed two million tons on an annual basis. ..Overall, India deliveries now make up 68 per cent of total deliveries and will continue to grow with incremental volumes from five MTPA capacity expansion at Kalinganagar,'' added Narendran.

Here are 5 key highlights of Tata Steel Q4 Scorecard:


1.P&L Account: Income, EBITDA

The Tata Group company reported a drop in net profit pressured by lower steel prices and restructuring expenses on some of its loss-making operations. Domestic steel prices remained under pressure during the quarter as India imported higher volumes of finished steel from top producer China. The steelmaker's revenue fell owing to a nearly four per cent drop in its mainstay India business, which contributed at least 62 per cent of the overall revenue.

On the operating level, Tata Steel's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the March quarter dropped 8.6 per cent to 6,600.7 crore, compared to 7,219 crore in the same period last year. Margin dropped 20 basis points (bps) to 11.3 per cent compared to 11.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

 

2.Dividend

Tata Steel's board recommended a dividend of 3.60 per ordinary (equity) share of face value Re 1 each, at 360 per cent to the shareholders of the company for FY24. The dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of applicable tax at source, on and from Friday, July 19, 2024. The board has fixed Friday, June 21, 2024, as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the dividend for FY24.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 29 May 2024, 07:24 PM IST
