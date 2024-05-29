Tata Steel Q4 Results: Net profit drops 64.5% to ₹554 crore, dividend declared
Tata Steel Q4 Results: Tata Steel announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday, May 29, reporting a drop of 64.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹554.6 crore, compared to ₹1,566 crore in the corresponding period last year. The revenue from operations for India's second-biggest steelmaker by market capitalisation fell 6.8 per cent to ₹58,687.3 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹62,961 crore in the year-ago period.