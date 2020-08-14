Tata Steel reports consolidated net loss of 4,648 cr in Q1

The company said its operations recovered in July with capacity utilization returning to 90% by end June, and 95% since then. Tata Steel’s consolidated realizations were lower due to covid-19 and about ₹2,000 crore in costs were under absorbed due to lower volumes, and this was charged to the profit and loss account. Despite the drop in margins, there was a reduction in net debt of ₹1,677 crore for its India operations, including a reduction of ₹577 crore and ₹291 crore, respectively, for Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products. Tata Steel Europe’s performance was affected with the overall weakness in economic activities and sharp drop in spreads. The company said it had received short support from the UK and Netherlands governments, including cash flow deferrals of payables, but it did not reveal details. To preserve cash flows and focus on capital allocation, the company has curtailed growth capital expenditure for this year and the focus is primarily on safety environment and sustenance of capital expenditure.