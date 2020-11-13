Tata Steel's Q2 consolidated net profit plunges 60% to 1,635 cr

"Tata Steel has delivered strong results in India with broad based, market leading volume growth and strong cashflow generation. The resilience of our business model and the commitment of our teams has enabled us to ramp-up capacity utilization to normal levels and achieve highest ever sales despite the ongoing challenges due to the COVID pandemic. There has also been a significant improvement in product mix towards domestic sales and higher value-added products and a sharp reduction in costs. We are now embarking on re-organizing our Indian subsidiaries into four verticals to drive scale, synergies and simplification which we are confident will create value for our stakeholders.