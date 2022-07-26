Tata Steel sees net profit decline 13% in Q1, but beats expectations

“We spent ₹2,725 crore on capital expenditure, in line with our annual capex guidance as we progress on our Kalinganagar expansion. The volatility in commodity prices and immediate impact of the export duty in India have led to an increase in working capital, but our cost improvement and other initiatives, along with the expected pickup in demand in the second half of the year, should result in normalization of working capital," said Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer.