Tata Steel beats estimates with nearly fourfold jump in September quarter profit

Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the September quarter, driven by higher deliveries in India and the Netherlands and lower coking coal prices.

The country's second-largest steelmaker by capacity reported a nearly fourfold year-on-year and 49% quarter-on-quarter jump in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to ₹3,101.75 crore, surpassing Bloomberg’s estimate of ₹ ₹2,739.58 crore based on forecasts from 16 analysts.

Despite global challenges such as tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and elevated steel exports, the company delivered a “resilient performance”, said managing director and chief executive T.V. Narendran in a statement.

“We continue to strengthen our market leadership across key segments, underpinned by capacity expansion and a focused downstream strategy,” he said.

Tata Steel’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 9% on-year and 10% on-quarter to ₹58,689 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26.

Its crude steel production in the country rose 8% sequentially to 5.65 million tonnes, while deliveries increased 17% to 5.55 million tonnes, aided by higher domestic sales.

The company’s cost transformation initiatives contributed ₹2,561 crore in savings during the quarter, said executive director and chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee in the statement. “We remain focused on volume growth in India, strengthening raw material linkages and optimizing capital allocation,” he added.

The steelmaker spent ₹3,250 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and ₹7,079 crore during the first half of the fiscal year.

It also signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Dutch government on the health and decarbonization project.

