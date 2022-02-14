Tata Steel set to pip TCS  on  profit  metric

“Steel prices have moderated across key regions, including the Western markets, but continue to remain elevated compared to a year ago. In India, steel demand has begun to improve on the back of continued economic recovery as the third wave of covid pandemic begins to ebb. Overall, while steel prices will continue to be volatile, as seen in the past 12 months, we believe it will trend at a higher level compared to the last 10 years," said a spokesperson for Tata Steel.