Tata Steel, SRF, TVS motors company, IDBI Bank, others Q1 results to watch out in this week from July 24-29; check list3 min read 23 Jul 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Domestic equity indexes fell as investors took profits, with the IT sector being the most affected. Several companies are set to announce their Q1 results from July 24-29.
Domestic equity indexes fell on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as investors took profits. The Nifty opened lower and subsequently fell during the day, eventually closing at about 19,745 points. The reduction was seen in a variety of industries, with the IT sector being the most affected, followed by FMCG and energy companies. However, the performance of the broader indices, which cover a broader range of firms, was uneven, reducing the overall influence on market breadth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×