Domestic equity indexes fell on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as investors took profits. The Nifty opened lower and subsequently fell during the day, eventually closing at about 19,745 points. The reduction was seen in a variety of industries, with the IT sector being the most affected, followed by FMCG and energy companies. However, the performance of the broader indices, which cover a broader range of firms, was uneven, reducing the overall influence on market breadth.

Here is the list of companies set to announce their Q1 results on stock exchanges from July 24-29:

24 July

Tata Steel, SRF, TVS motors company, IDBI Bank, canara Bank, HDFC Asset Management company, Poonawalla Fincorp, Federal Bank, Relaxo Footwears, PNB Housing Finance DCM Shriram , BASF India, Craftsman Automation, Shoppers Stop, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Maharashtra Scooters, JK Paper, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sharda Cropchem, Gravita India, Mahindra Logistics, Thangamayil JewelleryPaisalo Digital, IIFL Securities, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Kalyani Steels, Rane Brake Linings, Aarti Surfactants, Digicontent.

25 July

Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, SBI Life Insurance Company, Jubilant Foodworks, KPIT Technologies, Dixon Technologies, Suzlon Energy, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Hitachi Energy India, Cyient, UTI Asset Management Company, Sundaram-Clayton, Ceat, Jyothy Labs, Amber Enterprises India Limited, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Delta Corp, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Man Infraconstruction, AGI Greenpac, SHAREINDIA, Tips Industries, Apollo Pipes, Indoco Remedies, RattanIndia Power, Aurionpro Solutions, Greenply Industries, Alicon Castalloy, Ajmera Realty and Infra India, Heubach Colorants India, Orient Bell, Rane Engine Valves, Pil Italica Lifestyle, Intense Technologies, Lovable Lingerie, Transwarranty Finance, Next Mediaworks.

26 July

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Shree Cements, TATA Consumer Products, Punjab National Bank, Colgate Palmolive (India), Schaeffler India, REC, Oracle Financial Services Software, Syngene International, Vedant Fashions, Jindal Stainless, Embassy Office Parks REIT, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Kajaria Ceramics, Fine Organics Industries, Aether Industries, Aegis Logistics, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HFCL, Godfrey Phillips India, Praj Industries, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Jubilant Ingrevia, SIS, Vesuvius India, Responsive Industries, PDS, TeamLease Services, Shanthi Gears, Apcotex Industries, Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India, ISMT, Agro Tech Foods, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, SJS Enterprises, Sasken Technologies, Bharat Wire Ropes, Rane Madras, ALLSEC Technologies, Ashima, Aksh Optifibre, Omax Autos, BLB, Banaras Beads.

27 July

Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Shriram Finance, Macrotech Developers, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, INDUS TOWERS, Indian Bank, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, ACC, Coromandel International, Sundram Fasteners, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, IIFL Finance, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Dr Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Dart Express, Trident, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Westlife Foodworld, Indian Energy Exchange, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Birlasoft, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Intellect Design Arena, Saregama India, Supreme Petrochem, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Latent View Analytics,JK Lakshmi Cement, Godawari Power & Ispat, Home First Finance Company India, Sterlite Technologies, Symphony, Greenlam Industries, Railtel Corporation of India, LG Balakrishnan and Brothers, Arvind, Sagar Cements, PSP Projects, Astec Lifesciences, Accelya Solutions India, Nacl Industries, Foseco India, New Delhi Television, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Andhra Cement, Mirza International, BEML Land Assets, Chemfab Alkalis, Hindustan Media Ventures, Digispice Technologies, Kaya,Pudumjee Paper Products Limited, Cybertech Systems and Software, Integra Essentia.

28 July

Indian Oil Corporation, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Marico, Supreme Industries, United Breweries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, UCO Bank, Bank Of India, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Piramal Enterprises, Exide Industries, NLC India, Apar Industries, RITES, Equitas Small Finance Bank, IndiGrid InvIT Fund, Chalet Hotels, Route Mobile Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries, KFin Technologies, LT Foods, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, DCB Bank, eMudhra, IFB Industries, Swaraj Engines, Fino Payments Bank, Cigniti Technologies, The Anup Engineering, Panama Petrochem, Satin Creditcare Network, RPG Life Sciences, PTC India Financial Services, Kokuyo Camlin, De Nora India, Geojit Financial Services, Vimta Labs, 3i Infotech, HT Media, NDL Ventures, Tips Films, DRC Systems India, Reliance Home Finance, Standard Industries, Cords Cable Industries, Alkali Metals, DB (International) Stock Brokers.

29 July

NTPC, IDFC First Bank, Five-Star Business Finance,Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Inox Wind, Rossari Biotech, JTL Industries, Inox Wind Energy, Inox Green Energy Services, Stove Kraft, D-Link India, Jayant Agro-Organics, Revathi CP Equipment, Shree Rama Multi Tech, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries.S