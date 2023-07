Domestic equity indexes fell on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as investors took profits. The Nifty opened lower and subsequently fell during the day, eventually closing at about 19,745 points. The reduction was seen in a variety of industries, with the IT sector being the most affected, followed by FMCG and energy companies. However, the performance of the broader indices, which cover a broader range of firms, was uneven, reducing the overall influence on market breadth.

