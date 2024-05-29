Tata Steel to invest $2.11 bn in Singapore unit to repay overseas debt, fund UK transition
The steelmaker’s fourth-quarter profit missed Street estimates as its European units continued to bleed
Consolidated profit plunged 65% year-on-year in the March quarter, while revenue fell 7%
NEW DELHI:Tata Steel Ltd will invest ₹17,408 crore ($2.11 billion) in its Singapore unit, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, to fund the restructuring of its struggling UK business as well as repay the debt of its offshore entities.