Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Tech Q4 results: Net profit falls 28% YoY to 157 crore, declares dividend
BackBack

Tata Tech Q4 results: Net profit falls 28% YoY to ₹157 crore, declares dividend

Devesh Kumar

Tata Tech Q4 results: The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹8.40 and special dividend of ₹1.65 per equity share of ₹2 each

Tata Technologies Q4 results: The revenue from operations of the company declined 7% to ₹1,301 crore (tata tech website)Premium
Tata Technologies Q4 results: The revenue from operations of the company declined 7% to 1,301 crore (tata tech website)

Tata Tech Q4 results: Tata Technologies released its January to March quarter results on Friday and posted a 28% decline in its year-on-year net profit, which plunged from 216.5 crore in Q4FY23 to 157.2 crore during the quarter ending March 2024. During the period under review, Tata Technologies' revenue from operations declined 7% from 1,402.3 crore to 1,301 crore. 

The board of Tata Technologies has recommended a final dividend of 8.40 and a special dividend of 1.65 per equity share of 2 each. “Recommend a final dividend of Rs. 8.40 and special dividend of Rs. 1.65 per Equity share of Rs. 2 each of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), shall be paid/dispatched on or after the third day from the conclusion of the 30th AGM," the company said in a regulatory filing. 

Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) of Tata Technologies reduced 7% from 170.2 crore during Q3FY24, while its revenue from operations marginally jumped from 1,289.5 crore during the quarter ending December 2023. 

Tata Tech Q4 results: FY24 vs FY23

Overall, in fiscal year 2024, Tata Technologies witnessed an 8% jump in its net profit from 624 crore in FY23 to 679.3 during the period under review. During the financial year, the company's operating EBITDA stood at 15%. 

“We closed a total of 12 large deals in FY24, which included one $50 Mn plus deal and five deals in the $15 to $25 million range. Our customer pyramid has continued to improve, with 2 customers added in the $10-50 million category, 2 in the $5-10 million category, and 3 in the $1-5 million category," Tata Technologies said in a regulatory filing. 

“We will continue to follow a balanced approach of exercising operational discipline while strategically investing in capacity and capabilities to seize the opportunity presented by the industry’s structural transformation. Ending the year with a robust EBITDA margin of 18.4% and strong liquidity underscores our focus on efficiency and prudent management of resources," Tata Technologies Chief Financial Officer Savitha Balachandran said. 

"Overall, I am pleased with our execution in FY24 and, also with having delivered over 18% margins consistently over the last three consecutive years, in-line with our stated aspiration. We are excited about our prospects in FY25 and remain committed towards creating long-term shareholder value," the CFO added. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 03 May 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue