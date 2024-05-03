Tata Tech Q4 results: Net profit falls 28% YoY to ₹157 crore, declares dividend
Tata Tech Q4 results: The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹8.40 and special dividend of ₹1.65 per equity share of ₹2 each
Tata Tech Q4 results: Tata Technologies released its January to March quarter results on Friday and posted a 28% decline in its year-on-year net profit, which plunged from ₹216.5 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹157.2 crore during the quarter ending March 2024. During the period under review, Tata Technologies' revenue from operations declined 7% from ₹1,402.3 crore to ₹1,301 crore.