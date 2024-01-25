Tata Technologies net profit up 6.1% sequentially to ₹170.2 crore in Q3
Tata Technologies CEO warns of cautious end to FY24, but bullish amid soft market
Tata Technologies, the pure-play automotive and engineering, research and development (ER&D) services firm, on Thursday announced a 1.6% sequential growth in its rupee revenue to ₹1,289.5 crore, while net profit rose 6.1% sequentially to ₹170.2 crore. Dollar revenue was up 0.9% sequentially to $154.8 million, while its earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) margin remain constant year-on-year at 16.2%.