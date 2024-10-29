Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.85% YOY

Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.15% YoY & profit decreased by 1.85% YoY.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live
Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live

Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live : Tata Technologies declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 2.15% year-over-year, while profits saw a decline of 1.85%. This trend reflects a challenging market environment for the technology solutions provider.

When compared to the previous quarter, Tata Technologies experienced a revenue growth of 2.17%, yet profit dropped by 2.85%. This suggests that while sales are improving, the costs associated with generating that revenue may be impacting overall profitability.

Examining the company’s expenses, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.85% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 3.21% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort to control costs over a longer period, despite recent increases.

The operating income for the quarter reflected a positive trend, up by 2.12% quarter-over-quarter and increasing significantly by 9.31% year-over-year. This growth in operating income indicates that core operations are performing well, which could be a positive sign for future profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.87, marking a year-over-year increase of 6.03%. This improvement in EPS suggests that the company is still delivering value to its shareholders despite the profit decline.

In terms of stock performance, Tata Technologies has faced challenges, delivering a -5.06% return in the last week, -6.17% in the last six months, and a significant -15.18% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a turbulent stock performance amidst the broader market dynamics.

Currently, Tata Technologies holds a market cap of 40,546.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1397.82 and a low of 970.1. This range indicates substantial volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Market sentiment among analysts is mixed, with 3 out of 10 analysts rating the stock as a Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, and 3 as Strong Buy. This divided opinion reflects uncertainty surrounding the company's short-term performance and overall market conditions.

Tata Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1296.451268.97+2.17%1269.17+2.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total710.7704.72+0.85%734.24-3.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.929.71+0.64%26.17+14.25%
Total Operating Expense1090.811067.6+2.17%1081.05+0.9%
Operating Income205.64201.37+2.12%188.12+9.31%
Net Income Before Taxes217.48219.64-0.98%213.28+1.97%
Net Income157.41162.03-2.85%160.38-1.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.873.99-3.01%3.65+6.03%
₹157.41Cr
₹1296.45Cr
29 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
