Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.85% YOY

Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live : Tata Technologies declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 2.15% year-over-year, while profits saw a decline of 1.85%. This trend reflects a challenging market environment for the technology solutions provider. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, Tata Technologies experienced a revenue growth of 2.17%, yet profit dropped by 2.85%. This suggests that while sales are improving, the costs associated with generating that revenue may be impacting overall profitability.

Examining the company’s expenses, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.85% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 3.21% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort to control costs over a longer period, despite recent increases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income for the quarter reflected a positive trend, up by 2.12% quarter-over-quarter and increasing significantly by 9.31% year-over-year. This growth in operating income indicates that core operations are performing well, which could be a positive sign for future profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.87, marking a year-over-year increase of 6.03%. This improvement in EPS suggests that the company is still delivering value to its shareholders despite the profit decline.

In terms of stock performance, Tata Technologies has faced challenges, delivering a -5.06% return in the last week, -6.17% in the last six months, and a significant -15.18% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a turbulent stock performance amidst the broader market dynamics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Tata Technologies holds a market cap of ₹40,546.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1397.82 and a low of ₹970.1. This range indicates substantial volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Market sentiment among analysts is mixed, with 3 out of 10 analysts rating the stock as a Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, and 3 as Strong Buy. This divided opinion reflects uncertainty surrounding the company's short-term performance and overall market conditions.

Tata Technologies Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1296.45 1268.97 +2.17% 1269.17 +2.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 710.7 704.72 +0.85% 734.24 -3.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.9 29.71 +0.64% 26.17 +14.25% Total Operating Expense 1090.81 1067.6 +2.17% 1081.05 +0.9% Operating Income 205.64 201.37 +2.12% 188.12 +9.31% Net Income Before Taxes 217.48 219.64 -0.98% 213.28 +1.97% Net Income 157.41 162.03 -2.85% 160.38 -1.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.87 3.99 -3.01% 3.65 +6.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹157.41Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1296.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}