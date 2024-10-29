Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.85% YOY

Tata Technologies Q2 Results Live : Tata Technologies declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 2.15% year-over-year, while profits saw a decline of 1.85%. This trend reflects a challenging market environment for the technology solutions provider.
When compared to the previous quarter, Tata Technologies experienced a revenue growth of 2.17%, yet profit dropped by 2.85%. This suggests that while sales are improving, the costs associated with generating that revenue may be impacting overall profitability.
Examining the company’s expenses, Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.85% quarter-over-quarter but showed a decrease of 3.21% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort to control costs over a longer period, despite recent increases.
The operating income for the quarter reflected a positive trend, up by 2.12% quarter-over-quarter and increasing significantly by 9.31% year-over-year. This growth in operating income indicates that core operations are performing well, which could be a positive sign for future profitability.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.87, marking a year-over-year increase of 6.03%. This improvement in EPS suggests that the company is still delivering value to its shareholders despite the profit decline.
In terms of stock performance, Tata Technologies has faced challenges, delivering a -5.06% return in the last week, -6.17% in the last six months, and a significant -15.18% year-to-date return. These figures indicate a turbulent stock performance amidst the broader market dynamics.
Currently, Tata Technologies holds a market cap of ₹40,546.57 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1397.82 and a low of ₹970.1. This range indicates substantial volatility in the stock price over the past year.
Market sentiment among analysts is mixed, with 3 out of 10 analysts rating the stock as a Strong Sell, 4 as Sell, and 3 as Strong Buy. This divided opinion reflects uncertainty surrounding the company's short-term performance and overall market conditions.
Tata Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1296.45
|1268.97
|+2.17%
|1269.17
|+2.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|710.7
|704.72
|+0.85%
|734.24
|-3.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.9
|29.71
|+0.64%
|26.17
|+14.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|1090.81
|1067.6
|+2.17%
|1081.05
|+0.9%
|Operating Income
|205.64
|201.37
|+2.12%
|188.12
|+9.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|217.48
|219.64
|-0.98%
|213.28
|+1.97%
|Net Income
|157.41
|162.03
|-2.85%
|160.38
|-1.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.87
|3.99
|-3.01%
|3.65
|+6.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹157.41Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1296.45Cr
