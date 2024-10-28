Tata Technologies Q2 Results: Net profit declines 2% YoY to ₹157 crore, revenue rises 2%

Tata Technologies, on Monday, announced a 2 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, amounting to ₹157 crore, compared to ₹160 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations in the reporting quarter rose by 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,296 crore, compared to ₹1,269 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company announced an operating EBITDA of ₹235 crore, reflecting a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, EBITDA margins rose to 18.2 per cent in the second quarter.
The margin improvement in the quarter was driven by a rise in offshoring. Furthermore, the company's disciplined execution resulted in robust cash conversion during the first half of the year, with free cash flow surpassing net income conversion by over 100 per cent.
