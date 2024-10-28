Tata Technologies Q2 Results: Net profit declines 2% YoY to ₹157 crore, revenue rises 2%

Tata Technologies, on Monday, announced a 2 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, amounting to ₹157 crore, compared to ₹160 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations in the reporting quarter rose by 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,296 crore, compared to ₹1,269 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company announced an operating EBITDA of ₹235 crore, reflecting a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, EBITDA margins rose to 18.2 per cent in the second quarter.