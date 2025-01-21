Tata Technologies Q3 result: Tata Technologies, on Tuesday, January 21, reported a nominal 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). The company reported a profit of ₹168.64 crore for the quarter under review compared with a profit of ₹170.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, for Q3FY25 rose 2.2 per cent YoY to ₹1,317.38 crore from ₹1,289.45 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total expenses increased 3.15 per cent year over year to ₹1,119.31 crore from ₹1,085.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) slipped to ₹4.16 per share with a face value of ₹2 each against ₹4.20 year over year.

While the profit and EPS of the company dropped marginally on a year-on-year basis, they were positive sequentially.