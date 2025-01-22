Tata Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Tata Technologies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance. The topline showed a 2.17% increase year-over-year, while profit fell by 0.93%. The profit stood at ₹168.64 crore and revenue reached ₹1317.38 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Technologies experienced a revenue growth of 1.61% and a notable profit increase of 7.13%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.65% quarter-over-quarter and by 1.37% year-over-year.

The operating income reflected a decline, down by 1.01% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 2.78% year-over-year. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹4.15, marking a decrease of 0.95% year-over-year.

Looking at the stock performance, Tata Technologies has delivered a 2.21% return in the last week, but has faced a significant decline of -18.04% over the past six months and -8.36% year-to-date.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, Tata Technologies holds a market capitalization of ₹33137.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1177.16 and a low of ₹790.55. The stock's performance has led to mixed analyst ratings.

Among the 10 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 1 analyst has a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, stands at Sell.

Tata Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1317.38 1296.45 +1.61% 1289.45 +2.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 736.65 710.7 +3.65% 726.66 +1.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.45 29.9 +1.84% 27.17 +12.07% Total Operating Expense 1113.81 1090.81 +2.11% 1080.06 +3.12% Operating Income 203.57 205.64 -1.01% 209.39 -2.78% Net Income Before Taxes 226.19 217.48 +4% 235 -3.75% Net Income 168.64 157.41 +7.13% 170.22 -0.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.15 3.87 +7.24% 4.19 -0.95%