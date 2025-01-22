Tata Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Tata Technologies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance. The topline showed a 2.17% increase year-over-year, while profit fell by 0.93%. The profit stood at ₹168.64 crore and revenue reached ₹1317.38 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Technologies experienced a revenue growth of 1.61% and a notable profit increase of 7.13%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.65% quarter-over-quarter and by 1.37% year-over-year.
The operating income reflected a decline, down by 1.01% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 2.78% year-over-year. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹4.15, marking a decrease of 0.95% year-over-year.
Looking at the stock performance, Tata Technologies has delivered a 2.21% return in the last week, but has faced a significant decline of -18.04% over the past six months and -8.36% year-to-date.
As of 22 Jan, 2025, Tata Technologies holds a market capitalization of ₹33137.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1177.16 and a low of ₹790.55. The stock's performance has led to mixed analyst ratings.
Among the 10 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 1 analyst has a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, stands at Sell.
Tata Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1317.38
|1296.45
|+1.61%
|1289.45
|+2.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|736.65
|710.7
|+3.65%
|726.66
|+1.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.45
|29.9
|+1.84%
|27.17
|+12.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|1113.81
|1090.81
|+2.11%
|1080.06
|+3.12%
|Operating Income
|203.57
|205.64
|-1.01%
|209.39
|-2.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|226.19
|217.48
|+4%
|235
|-3.75%
|Net Income
|168.64
|157.41
|+7.13%
|170.22
|-0.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.15
|3.87
|+7.24%
|4.19
|-0.95%
