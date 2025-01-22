Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 0.93% YOY, profit at 168.64 crore and revenue at 1317.38 crore

Tata Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 0.93% YOY, profit at ₹168.64 crore and revenue at ₹1317.38 crore

Livemint

Tata Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 2.17% YoY & profit decreased by 0.93% YoY, profit at 168.64 crore and revenue at 1317.38 crore

Tata Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Tata Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Tata Technologies declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance. The topline showed a 2.17% increase year-over-year, while profit fell by 0.93%. The profit stood at 168.64 crore and revenue reached 1317.38 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Tata Technologies experienced a revenue growth of 1.61% and a notable profit increase of 7.13%. However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.65% quarter-over-quarter and by 1.37% year-over-year.

Tata Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income reflected a decline, down by 1.01% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 2.78% year-over-year. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 4.15, marking a decrease of 0.95% year-over-year.

Looking at the stock performance, Tata Technologies has delivered a 2.21% return in the last week, but has faced a significant decline of -18.04% over the past six months and -8.36% year-to-date.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, Tata Technologies holds a market capitalization of 33137.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 1177.16 and a low of 790.55. The stock's performance has led to mixed analyst ratings.

Among the 10 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have rated it as Sell, 1 analyst has a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, stands at Sell.

Tata Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1317.381296.45+1.61%1289.45+2.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total736.65710.7+3.65%726.66+1.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.4529.9+1.84%27.17+12.07%
Total Operating Expense1113.811090.81+2.11%1080.06+3.12%
Operating Income203.57205.64-1.01%209.39-2.78%
Net Income Before Taxes226.19217.48+4%235-3.75%
Net Income168.64157.41+7.13%170.22-0.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.153.87+7.24%4.19-0.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹168.64Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1317.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

