Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Technologies Q3 Results: Net profit rises 15% to 170 crore, revenue up 1.6% YoY
BREAKING NEWS

Tata Technologies Q3 Results: Net profit rises 15% to 170 crore, revenue up 1.6% YoY

  • The company announced in an exchange filing that its net profit rose15% to 170 crore, revenue up 1.6% YoY

Tata Technologies Ltd which is Tata group company on Thursday announced its maiden quarterly results. The company announced in an exchange filing that its net profit rose to15% to 170 crore and revenue up 1.6% YoY.

Tata Technologies - a subsidiary of Tata Motors - is a pure-play manufacturing focused Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) company, primarily focused on the automotive industry.

