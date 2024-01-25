Tata Technologies Ltd which is Tata group company on Thursday announced its maiden quarterly results. The company announced in an exchange filing that its net profit rose to15% to ₹170 crore and revenue up 1.6% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Technologies - a subsidiary of Tata Motors - is a pure-play manufacturing focused Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) company, primarily focused on the automotive industry.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!