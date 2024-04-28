Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 11.65% YOY

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.41% & the loss increased by 11.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.21% and the loss increased by 0.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.51% q-o-q & increased by 2.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.58 for Q4 which decreased by 11.61% Y-o-Y.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has delivered 9.24% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.
Currently the Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has a market cap of ₹16294.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹109.1 & ₹59.8 respectively.
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|323.29
|296.03
|+9.21%
|280.13
|+15.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.93
|18.65
|-3.86%
|16.89
|+6.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.38
|38.28
|+2.87%
|31.87
|+23.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|221.83
|198.01
|+12.03%
|181.38
|+22.3%
|Operating Income
|101.46
|98.02
|+3.51%
|98.75
|+2.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-309.34
|-307.69
|-0.54%
|-277.07
|-11.65%
|Net Income
|-309.34
|-307.69
|-0.54%
|-277.07
|-11.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.58
|-1.57
|-0.64%
|-1.42
|-11.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-309.34Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹323.29Cr
