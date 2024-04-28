Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 11.65% YOY

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.41% & the loss increased by 11.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.21% and the loss increased by 0.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.51% q-o-q & increased by 2.74% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-1.58 for Q4 which decreased by 11.61% Y-o-Y.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has delivered 9.24% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has a market cap of ₹16294.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹109.1 & ₹59.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 323.29 296.03 +9.21% 280.13 +15.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.93 18.65 -3.86% 16.89 +6.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.38 38.28 +2.87% 31.87 +23.56% Total Operating Expense 221.83 198.01 +12.03% 181.38 +22.3% Operating Income 101.46 98.02 +3.51% 98.75 +2.74% Net Income Before Taxes -309.34 -307.69 -0.54% -277.07 -11.65% Net Income -309.34 -307.69 -0.54% -277.07 -11.65% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.58 -1.57 -0.64% -1.42 -11.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-309.34Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹323.29Cr

