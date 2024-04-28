Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 11.65% YOY

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 11.65% YOY

Livemint

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.41% YoY & loss increased by 11.65% YoY

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q4 Results Live : Tata Teleservices Maharashtra declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 15.41% & the loss increased by 11.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.21% and the loss increased by 0.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.86% q-o-q & increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3.51% q-o-q & increased by 2.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.58 for Q4 which decreased by 11.61% Y-o-Y.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has delivered 9.24% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in last 6 months and -9.06% YTD return.

Currently the Tata Teleservices Maharashtra has a market cap of 16294.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of 109.1 & 59.8 respectively.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue323.29296.03+9.21%280.13+15.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.9318.65-3.86%16.89+6.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.3838.28+2.87%31.87+23.56%
Total Operating Expense221.83198.01+12.03%181.38+22.3%
Operating Income101.4698.02+3.51%98.75+2.74%
Net Income Before Taxes-309.34-307.69-0.54%-277.07-11.65%
Net Income-309.34-307.69-0.54%-277.07-11.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.58-1.57-0.64%-1.42-11.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-309.34Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹323.29Cr

