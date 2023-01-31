Tata-owned IHCL reports best quarter yet

In its best quarter yet, Indian Hotels Company Limited -- the company that runs hotel brands like Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions, said it has achieved profit after tax of ₹383 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, which is more than the entire profit it made from the four quarters in the covid disrupted FY22.The company said it had its best ever EBITDA of ₹655 crore, which has gone up 90% on a year-on-year basis. The margin of EBITDA was 37.6%, up 719 basis points. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1685.80 crore as compared to the corresponding quarter ₹1111.12 crore in FY22, it said in its filings to the stock exchanges.

