Tatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 2.72% YOY

Tatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.66% YoY & profit decreased by 2.72% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Tatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live
Tatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live

Tatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live : Tatia Global Vennture declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.66% year-over-year (YoY) to reach a new high, while the profit saw a decline of 2.72% YoY. This performance underscores the company's mixed results as it navigates through a volatile market environment.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue exhibited a robust growth of 4.86%, showcasing the company's resilience and ability to generate higher sales. However, the quarterly profit took a hit, declining by 5.29%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and competitive pressures.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline of 18.94% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), reflecting the company's efforts to streamline its operations and cut unnecessary costs. Nonetheless, these expenses increased by 8.35% on a YoY basis, pointing to ongoing investments in growth and expansion strategies.

Operating income for the quarter was down marginally by 0.09% QoQ, but posted a slight increase of 0.26% YoY. This suggests that while there are some short-term operational challenges, the company is maintaining its long-term operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, unchanged from the previous year. This static EPS indicates that the company's earnings have not significantly impacted shareholder returns over the past year.

In terms of stock performance, Tatia Global Vennture has delivered a return of -0.85% over the past week, a staggering -45.75% return over the last 6 months, and a positive 14.33% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reveal a highly volatile stock performance, reflecting broader market conditions and investor sentiment.

As of now, Tatia Global Vennture has a market capitalization of 53.22 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 7.65 and a low of 1.69, indicating significant price fluctuations over the past year.

Tatia Global Vennture Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.270.26+4.86%0.27+2.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.05-18.94%0.04+8.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-50%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.160.15+8.72%0.15+4.45%
Operating Income0.110.11-0.09%0.11+0.26%
Net Income Before Taxes0.140.15-6.18%0.14-2.72%
Net Income0.140.15-5.29%0.14-2.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.14Cr
₹0.27Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 2.72% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue