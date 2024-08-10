Tatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 2.72% YOY

Tatia Global Vennture Q1 Results Live : Tatia Global Vennture declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.66% year-over-year (YoY) to reach a new high, while the profit saw a decline of 2.72% YoY. This performance underscores the company's mixed results as it navigates through a volatile market environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue exhibited a robust growth of 4.86%, showcasing the company's resilience and ability to generate higher sales. However, the quarterly profit took a hit, declining by 5.29%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising costs and competitive pressures.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant decline of 18.94% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), reflecting the company's efforts to streamline its operations and cut unnecessary costs. Nonetheless, these expenses increased by 8.35% on a YoY basis, pointing to ongoing investments in growth and expansion strategies.

Operating income for the quarter was down marginally by 0.09% QoQ, but posted a slight increase of 0.26% YoY. This suggests that while there are some short-term operational challenges, the company is maintaining its long-term operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, unchanged from the previous year. This static EPS indicates that the company's earnings have not significantly impacted shareholder returns over the past year.

In terms of stock performance, Tatia Global Vennture has delivered a return of -0.85% over the past week, a staggering -45.75% return over the last 6 months, and a positive 14.33% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reveal a highly volatile stock performance, reflecting broader market conditions and investor sentiment.

As of now, Tatia Global Vennture has a market capitalization of ₹53.22 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹7.65 and a low of ₹1.69, indicating significant price fluctuations over the past year.

Tatia Global Vennture Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.27 0.26 +4.86% 0.27 +2.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.05 -18.94% 0.04 +8.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -50% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.16 0.15 +8.72% 0.15 +4.45% Operating Income 0.11 0.11 -0.09% 0.11 +0.26% Net Income Before Taxes 0.14 0.15 -6.18% 0.14 -2.72% Net Income 0.14 0.15 -5.29% 0.14 -2.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.14Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.27Cr

