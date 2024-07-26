Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 45.19% YOY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.78% & the profit decreased by 45.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.33% and the profit decreased by 45.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.63% q-o-q & increased by 9.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 36.54% q-o-q & decreased by 61.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.23 for Q1 which decreased by 48.02% Y-o-Y.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has delivered -11.46% return in the last 1 week, -27.39% return in last 6 months and -38.11% YTD return.

Currently the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has a market cap of ₹2318.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1772.4 & ₹956.7 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 105.46 98.27 +7.33% 114.36 -7.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.7 14.37 -11.63% 11.56 +9.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.67 6.23 +6.93% 6.01 +10.86% Total Operating Expense 99.51 88.89 +11.95% 99.03 +0.49% Operating Income 5.95 9.38 -36.54% 15.33 -61.19% Net Income Before Taxes 6.81 13.69 -50.26% 13.42 -49.26% Net Income 5.21 9.61 -45.82% 9.5 -45.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.23 4.11 -45.74% 4.29 -48.02%