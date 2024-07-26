Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 45.19% YOY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.78% & the profit decreased by 45.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.33% and the profit decreased by 45.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.63% q-o-q & increased by 9.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 36.54% q-o-q & decreased by 61.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.23 for Q1 which decreased by 48.02% Y-o-Y.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has delivered -11.46% return in the last 1 week, -27.39% return in last 6 months and -38.11% YTD return.
Currently the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has a market cap of ₹2318.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1772.4 & ₹956.7 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|105.46
|98.27
|+7.33%
|114.36
|-7.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.7
|14.37
|-11.63%
|11.56
|+9.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.67
|6.23
|+6.93%
|6.01
|+10.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|99.51
|88.89
|+11.95%
|99.03
|+0.49%
|Operating Income
|5.95
|9.38
|-36.54%
|15.33
|-61.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.81
|13.69
|-50.26%
|13.42
|-49.26%
|Net Income
|5.21
|9.61
|-45.82%
|9.5
|-45.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.23
|4.11
|-45.74%
|4.29
|-48.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.21Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹105.46Cr
