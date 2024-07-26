Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 45.19% YOY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 45.19% YOY

Livemint

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.78% YoY & profit decreased by 45.19% YoY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q1 Results Live : Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.78% & the profit decreased by 45.19% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.33% and the profit decreased by 45.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.63% q-o-q & increased by 9.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 36.54% q-o-q & decreased by 61.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.23 for Q1 which decreased by 48.02% Y-o-Y.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has delivered -11.46% return in the last 1 week, -27.39% return in last 6 months and -38.11% YTD return.

Currently the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has a market cap of 2318.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1772.4 & 956.7 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue105.4698.27+7.33%114.36-7.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.714.37-11.63%11.56+9.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.676.23+6.93%6.01+10.86%
Total Operating Expense99.5188.89+11.95%99.03+0.49%
Operating Income5.959.38-36.54%15.33-61.19%
Net Income Before Taxes6.8113.69-50.26%13.42-49.26%
Net Income5.219.61-45.82%9.5-45.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.234.11-45.74%4.29-48.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.21Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹105.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

