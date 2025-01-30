Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 95.94% YOY, profit at ₹0.14 crore and revenue at ₹85.9 crore

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025:Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant drop in profits. The company's topline increased by 2.01% year-on-year, but profit plummeted by 95.94%, settling at ₹0.14 crore against a revenue of ₹85.9 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 2.89%, while profits experienced a remarkable increase of 121.21%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.24% quarter-on-quarter but showed a decrease of 10.43% year-on-year.

The operating income for the quarter rose significantly by 111.38% when compared to the previous quarter, yet it still fell by 96.83% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at ₹0.06 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 95.95% year-on-year.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has faced a challenging market, delivering a -5.74% return in the last week, -22.11% return over the past six months, and -12.53% year-to-date.

Currently, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem holds a market capitalization of ₹1820.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1410 and a low of ₹771.8.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, one has rated it as Strong Sell, one as Sell, one as Buy, and two analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.9 83.49 +2.89% 84.21 +2.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.23 12.94 +2.24% 14.77 -10.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.92 6.81 +1.62% 6.58 +5.17% Total Operating Expense 85.76 84.72 +1.23% 79.8 +7.47% Operating Income 0.14 -1.23 +111.38% 4.41 -96.83% Net Income Before Taxes -0.24 -1.02 +76.47% 5.24 -104.58% Net Income 0.14 -0.66 +121.21% 3.45 -95.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 -0.29 +120.69% 1.48 -95.95%

