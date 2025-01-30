Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 95.94% YOY, profit at ₹0.14 crore and revenue at ₹85.9 crore

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025:Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant drop in profits. The company's topline increased by 2.01% year-on-year, but profit plummeted by 95.94%, settling at ₹0.14 crore against a revenue of ₹85.9 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 2.89%, while profits experienced a remarkable increase of 121.21%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.24% quarter-on-quarter but showed a decrease of 10.43% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter rose significantly by 111.38% when compared to the previous quarter, yet it still fell by 96.83% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at ₹0.06 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 95.95% year-on-year.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has faced a challenging market, delivering a -5.74% return in the last week, -22.11% return over the past six months, and -12.53% year-to-date.
Currently, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem holds a market capitalization of ₹1820.02 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1410 and a low of ₹771.8.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, one has rated it as Strong Sell, one as Sell, one as Buy, and two analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.9
|83.49
|+2.89%
|84.21
|+2.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.23
|12.94
|+2.24%
|14.77
|-10.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.92
|6.81
|+1.62%
|6.58
|+5.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|85.76
|84.72
|+1.23%
|79.8
|+7.47%
|Operating Income
|0.14
|-1.23
|+111.38%
|4.41
|-96.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.24
|-1.02
|+76.47%
|5.24
|-104.58%
|Net Income
|0.14
|-0.66
|+121.21%
|3.45
|-95.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|-0.29
|+120.69%
|1.48
|-95.95%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.14Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹85.9Cr