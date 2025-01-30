Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 95.94% YOY, profit at ₹0.14 crore and revenue at ₹85.9 crore

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 2.01% YoY & profit decreased by 95.94% YoY, profit at 0.14 crore and revenue at 85.9 crore

Livemint
Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025:Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant drop in profits. The company's topline increased by 2.01% year-on-year, but profit plummeted by 95.94%, settling at 0.14 crore against a revenue of 85.9 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 2.89%, while profits experienced a remarkable increase of 121.21%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.24% quarter-on-quarter but showed a decrease of 10.43% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter rose significantly by 111.38% when compared to the previous quarter, yet it still fell by 96.83% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at 0.06 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 95.95% year-on-year.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has faced a challenging market, delivering a -5.74% return in the last week, -22.11% return over the past six months, and -12.53% year-to-date.

Currently, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem holds a market capitalization of 1820.02 crore, with a 52-week high of 1410 and a low of 771.8.

Advertisement

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, one has rated it as Strong Sell, one as Sell, one as Buy, and two analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.983.49+2.89%84.21+2.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.2312.94+2.24%14.77-10.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.926.81+1.62%6.58+5.17%
Total Operating Expense85.7684.72+1.23%79.8+7.47%
Operating Income0.14-1.23+111.38%4.41-96.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.24-1.02+76.47%5.24-104.58%
Net Income0.14-0.66+121.21%3.45-95.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.06-0.29+120.69%1.48-95.95%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 95.94% YOY, profit at ₹0.14 crore and revenue at ₹85.9 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.14Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹85.9Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts