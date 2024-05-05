Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.31% YOY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.08% & the profit decreased by 43.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.7% and the profit increased by 178.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 39.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 112.56% q-o-q & decreased by 31.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.11 for Q4 which decreased by 52.78% Y-o-Y.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, -14.66% return in last 6 months and -23.33% YTD return.

Currently the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has a market cap of ₹2872.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1887.95 & ₹1061.35 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 05 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.27 84.21 +16.7% 124.51 -21.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.37 14.77 -2.71% 10.32 +39.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.23 6.58 -5.32% 2.53 +146.27% Total Operating Expense 88.89 79.8 +11.4% 110.77 -19.75% Operating Income 9.38 4.41 +112.56% 13.75 -31.8% Net Income Before Taxes 13.69 5.24 +161.06% 7.81 +75.38% Net Income 9.61 3.45 +178.26% 16.96 -43.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.11 1.48 +177.7% 8.7 -52.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹98.27Cr

