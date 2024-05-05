Hello User
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.31% YOY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.31% YOY

Livemint

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 21.08% YoY & profit decreased by 43.31% YoY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.08% & the profit decreased by 43.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.7% and the profit increased by 178.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 39.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 112.56% q-o-q & decreased by 31.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.11 for Q4 which decreased by 52.78% Y-o-Y.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, -14.66% return in last 6 months and -23.33% YTD return.

Currently the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has a market cap of 2872.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1887.95 & 1061.35 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 05 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.2784.21+16.7%124.51-21.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.3714.77-2.71%10.32+39.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.236.58-5.32%2.53+146.27%
Total Operating Expense88.8979.8+11.4%110.77-19.75%
Operating Income9.384.41+112.56%13.75-31.8%
Net Income Before Taxes13.695.24+161.06%7.81+75.38%
Net Income9.613.45+178.26%16.96-43.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.111.48+177.7%8.7-52.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹98.27Cr

