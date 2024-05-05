Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.31% YOY

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Live : Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.08% & the profit decreased by 43.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.7% and the profit increased by 178.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.71% q-o-q & increased by 39.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 112.56% q-o-q & decreased by 31.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.11 for Q4 which decreased by 52.78% Y-o-Y.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has delivered -1.97% return in the last 1 week, -14.66% return in last 6 months and -23.33% YTD return.
Currently the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has a market cap of ₹2872.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1887.95 & ₹1061.35 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 05 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.27
|84.21
|+16.7%
|124.51
|-21.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.37
|14.77
|-2.71%
|10.32
|+39.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.23
|6.58
|-5.32%
|2.53
|+146.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|88.89
|79.8
|+11.4%
|110.77
|-19.75%
|Operating Income
|9.38
|4.41
|+112.56%
|13.75
|-31.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.69
|5.24
|+161.06%
|7.81
|+75.38%
|Net Income
|9.61
|3.45
|+178.26%
|16.96
|-43.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.11
|1.48
|+177.7%
|8.7
|-52.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹98.27Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!