Chemical manufacturing Company Tatva Chintan on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22.8 crore for the three months ended 31, December, 2021 (Q3FY22), up 10% when compared with ₹20.8 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations surged 30% to ₹104 crore for the period under review. The same was ₹80 crore in the same period last year.

On Monday, Tatva Chintan shares rose 1.73% to close at ₹2,864 apiece on NSE.

Tatva Chintan's IPO was a blockbuster last year as its share price rose by a massive 217% from its issue price of ₹903.

Tatva Chintan Pharma’s ₹500 crore IPO was open for subscription between July 16-20 and garnered 180 times subscription. It was listed on July 30 at ₹2,111, a premium of 95% from the issue price.

Tatva Chintan is a chemical manufacturing company that produces structure-directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for supercapacitor batteries, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical intermediates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.