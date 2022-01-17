OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Tatva Chintan Q3 net profit rises 10% on higher revenues
Listen to this article

Chemical manufacturing Company Tatva Chintan on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 22.8 crore for the three months ended 31, December, 2021 (Q3FY22), up 10% when compared with 20.8 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations surged 30% to 104 crore for the period under review. The same was 80 crore in the same period last year.

On Monday, Tatva Chintan shares rose 1.73% to close at 2,864 apiece on NSE.

Tatva Chintan's IPO was a blockbuster last year as its share price rose by a massive 217% from its issue price of 903.

Tatva Chintan Pharma’s 500 crore IPO was open for subscription between July 16-20 and garnered 180 times subscription. It was listed on July 30 at 2,111, a premium of 95% from the issue price.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tatva Chintan is a chemical manufacturing company that produces structure-directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for supercapacitor batteries, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical intermediates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout