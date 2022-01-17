1 min read.Updated: 17 Jan 2022, 06:47 PM ISTLivemint
Tatva Chintan Q3 results: The company's revenue from operations surged 30% to ₹104 crore for the period under review. The same was ₹80 crore in the same period last year.
Chemical manufacturing Company Tatva Chintan on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22.8 crore for the three months ended 31, December, 2021 (Q3FY22), up 10% when compared with ₹20.8 crore clocked in the year-ago period.
Tatva Chintan is a chemical manufacturing company that produces structure-directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for supercapacitor batteries, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical intermediates.
