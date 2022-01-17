Tatva Chintan Q3 net profit rises 10% on higher revenues

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tatva Chintan Q3 results: The company's revenue from operations surged 30% to ₹104 crore for the period under review. The same was ₹80 crore in the same period last year.
Chemical manufacturing Company Tatva Chintan on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22.8 crore for the three months ended 31, December, 2021 (Q3FY22), up 10% when compared with ₹20.8 crore clocked in the year-ago period.
On Monday, Tatva Chintan shares rose 1.73% to close at ₹2,864 apiece on NSE.
Tatva Chintan's IPO was a blockbuster last year as its share price rose by a massive 217% from its issue price of ₹903.
Tatva Chintan Pharma’s ₹500 crore IPO was open for subscription between July 16-20 and garnered 180 times subscription. It was listed on July 30 at ₹2,111, a premium of 95% from the issue price.
Tatva Chintan is a chemical manufacturing company that produces structure-directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for supercapacitor batteries, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical intermediates.
