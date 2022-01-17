Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Tatva Chintan Q3 net profit rises 10% on higher revenues

Tatva Chintan Q3 net profit rises 10% on higher revenues

On Monday, Tatva Chintan shares rose 1.73% to close at 2,864 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 06:47 PM IST Livemint

  • Tatva Chintan Q3 results: The company's revenue from operations surged 30% to 104 crore for the period under review. The same was 80 crore in the same period last year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chemical manufacturing Company Tatva Chintan on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of 22.8 crore for the three months ended 31, December, 2021 (Q3FY22), up 10% when compared with 20.8 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations surged 30% to 104 crore for the period under review. The same was 80 crore in the same period last year.

On Monday, Tatva Chintan shares rose 1.73% to close at 2,864 apiece on NSE.

Tatva Chintan's IPO was a blockbuster last year as its share price rose by a massive 217% from its issue price of 903.

Tatva Chintan Pharma’s 500 crore IPO was open for subscription between July 16-20 and garnered 180 times subscription. It was listed on July 30 at 2,111, a premium of 95% from the issue price.

Tatva Chintan is a chemical manufacturing company that produces structure-directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for supercapacitor batteries, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical intermediates.

