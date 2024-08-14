TCI Express Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.02% YoY

TCI Express Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.9% YoY & profit decreased by 31.02% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
TCI Express Q1 Results Live
TCI Express Q1 Results Live

TCI Express Q1 Results Live : TCI Express Q1 Results Live: TCI Express declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.9% and the profit decreased by 31.02% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.61% and the profit decreased by 29.41%.

The financials revealed an increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 3.87% YoY, putting additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income also witnessed a significant decline, dropping by 30.87% QoQ and decreasing by 33.84% YoY. This indicates challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.8, marking a decrease of 30.95% YoY. This reduction in EPS reflects the company's struggle to generate consistent earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -0.96% in the last week, -6.73% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -17.85%. This declining trend is indicative of investor concerns over the company's recent performance.

Currently, TCI Express has a market capitalization of 4331.58 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 1554.9, while its 52-week low stands at 997.85, showing significant volatility over the past year.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, analyst sentiment towards TCI Express varies. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Aug, 2024, is to Buy. Analysts believe that despite the current setbacks, TCI Express holds potential for future growth.

TCI Express Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue292.98317.11-7.61%304.87-3.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.6133.55+3.16%33.32+3.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.084.86+4.53%4.6+10.43%
Total Operating Expense265.34277.13-4.25%263.09+0.86%
Operating Income27.6439.98-30.87%41.78-33.84%
Net Income Before Taxes29.6541.51-28.57%42.87-30.84%
Net Income22.331.59-29.41%32.33-31.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.88.22-29.44%8.4-30.95%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹22.3Cr
₹292.98Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTCI Express Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.02% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.20
    11:28 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.7 (-3.16%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.85
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.35 (-0.21%)

    Tata Power

    405.40
    11:28 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.9 (-0.71%)

    Vedanta

    414.90
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -7.8 (-1.85%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    236.60
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    18.85 (8.66%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    954.85
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    59.65 (6.66%)

    PB Fintech

    1,569.05
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    88.05 (5.95%)

    PCBL

    396.75
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    21.75 (5.8%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue