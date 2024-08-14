TCI Express Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.02% YoY

TCI Express Q1 Results Live : TCI Express Q1 Results Live: TCI Express declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.9% and the profit decreased by 31.02% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.61% and the profit decreased by 29.41%.

The financials revealed an increase in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 3.87% YoY, putting additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income also witnessed a significant decline, dropping by 30.87% QoQ and decreasing by 33.84% YoY. This indicates challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.8, marking a decrease of 30.95% YoY. This reduction in EPS reflects the company's struggle to generate consistent earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -0.96% in the last week, -6.73% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -17.85%. This declining trend is indicative of investor concerns over the company's recent performance.

Currently, TCI Express has a market capitalization of ₹4331.58 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1554.9, while its 52-week low stands at ₹997.85, showing significant volatility over the past year.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, analyst sentiment towards TCI Express varies. Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Aug, 2024, is to Buy. Analysts believe that despite the current setbacks, TCI Express holds potential for future growth.

TCI Express Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 292.98 317.11 -7.61% 304.87 -3.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.61 33.55 +3.16% 33.32 +3.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.08 4.86 +4.53% 4.6 +10.43% Total Operating Expense 265.34 277.13 -4.25% 263.09 +0.86% Operating Income 27.64 39.98 -30.87% 41.78 -33.84% Net Income Before Taxes 29.65 41.51 -28.57% 42.87 -30.84% Net Income 22.3 31.59 -29.41% 32.33 -31.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.8 8.22 -29.44% 8.4 -30.95%