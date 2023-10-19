Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCI Express Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 5.85% YOY

TCI Express Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 5.85% YOY

Livemint

TCI Express Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.25% YoY & profit decreased by 5.85% YoY

TCI Express Q2 FY24 Results

TCI Express, a leading logistics company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on October 17, 2023. The company reported a 3.25% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of [revenue amount]. However, the profit declined by 5.85% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Express experienced a 4.96% growth in revenue and a 10.05% increase in profit.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 0.39% quarter-on-quarter and 8.25% year-on-year.

Despite the decrease in profit, the company saw a positive trend in operating income. The operating income rose by 9.45% quarter-on-quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, it decreased by 4.71% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 9.26, showing a 5.51% decline compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, TCI Express delivered a negative return of -0.16% in the last one week, -8.58% in the last six months, and -22.39% year-to-date.

As of October 19, 2023, TCI Express has a market capitalization of 5336.68 Cr and its 52-week high and low stand at 1982 and 1366.1 respectively.

Analysts have been closely monitoring the company's performance. Out of the 9 analysts covering TCI Express, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of October 19, 2023, is to Buy.

TCI Express Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue319.98304.87+4.96%309.9+3.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.4533.32+0.39%30.9+8.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.724.6+2.61%3.49+35.24%
Total Operating Expense274.25263.09+4.24%261.91+4.71%
Operating Income45.7341.78+9.45%47.99-4.71%
Net Income Before Taxes47.1542.87+9.98%49.91-5.53%
Net Income35.5832.33+10.05%37.79-5.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.268.4+10.24%9.8-5.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.58Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹319.98Cr

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:44 AM IST
