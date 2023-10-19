TCI Express Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 5.85% YOY

TCI Express, a leading logistics company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on October 17, 2023. The company reported a 3.25% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of [revenue amount]. However, the profit declined by 5.85% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Express experienced a 4.96% growth in revenue and a 10.05% increase in profit.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 0.39% quarter-on-quarter and 8.25% year-on-year.

Despite the decrease in profit, the company saw a positive trend in operating income. The operating income rose by 9.45% quarter-on-quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, it decreased by 4.71% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹9.26, showing a 5.51% decline compared to the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, TCI Express delivered a negative return of -0.16% in the last one week, -8.58% in the last six months, and -22.39% year-to-date.

As of October 19, 2023, TCI Express has a market capitalization of ₹5336.68 Cr and its 52-week high and low stand at ₹1982 and ₹1366.1 respectively.

Analysts have been closely monitoring the company's performance. Out of the 9 analysts covering TCI Express, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of October 19, 2023, is to Buy.

TCI Express Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 319.98 304.87 +4.96% 309.9 +3.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.45 33.32 +0.39% 30.9 +8.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.72 4.6 +2.61% 3.49 +35.24% Total Operating Expense 274.25 263.09 +4.24% 261.91 +4.71% Operating Income 45.73 41.78 +9.45% 47.99 -4.71% Net Income Before Taxes 47.15 42.87 +9.98% 49.91 -5.53% Net Income 35.58 32.33 +10.05% 37.79 -5.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.26 8.4 +10.24% 9.8 -5.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.58Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹319.98Cr

