TCI Express Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 5.85% YOY
TCI Express Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.25% YoY & profit decreased by 5.85% YoY
TCI Express Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 3.25% YoY & profit decreased by 5.85% YoY
TCI Express, a leading logistics company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on October 17, 2023. The company reported a 3.25% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching a total of [revenue amount]. However, the profit declined by 5.85% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Express experienced a 4.96% growth in revenue and a 10.05% increase in profit.
One of the contributing factors to the decline in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 0.39% quarter-on-quarter and 8.25% year-on-year.
Despite the decrease in profit, the company saw a positive trend in operating income. The operating income rose by 9.45% quarter-on-quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, it decreased by 4.71% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹9.26, showing a 5.51% decline compared to the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, TCI Express delivered a negative return of -0.16% in the last one week, -8.58% in the last six months, and -22.39% year-to-date.
As of October 19, 2023, TCI Express has a market capitalization of ₹5336.68 Cr and its 52-week high and low stand at ₹1982 and ₹1366.1 respectively.
Analysts have been closely monitoring the company's performance. Out of the 9 analysts covering TCI Express, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of October 19, 2023, is to Buy.
TCI Express Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|319.98
|304.87
|+4.96%
|309.9
|+3.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.45
|33.32
|+0.39%
|30.9
|+8.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.72
|4.6
|+2.61%
|3.49
|+35.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|274.25
|263.09
|+4.24%
|261.91
|+4.71%
|Operating Income
|45.73
|41.78
|+9.45%
|47.99
|-4.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.15
|42.87
|+9.98%
|49.91
|-5.53%
|Net Income
|35.58
|32.33
|+10.05%
|37.79
|-5.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.26
|8.4
|+10.24%
|9.8
|-5.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.58Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹319.98Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!