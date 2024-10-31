TCI Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.93% YoY

TCI Express Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.64% YoY & profit decreased by 29.93% YoY.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
TCI Express Q2 Results Live
TCI Express Q2 Results Live

TCI Express Q2 Results Live : TCI Express has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 30, revealing a concerning decline in profit and revenue. The company's topline has decreased by 2.64% year-on-year, while profit has plummeted by 29.93% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the yearly drop, TCI Express showed some positive movement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 6.33% and profit increasing by 11.79%. However, the overall outlook remains grim due to significant year-on-year declines.

A closer look at the expenses reveals that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.96% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.5% year-on-year, contributing to the overall profitability issues faced by the company.

Operating income saw a more favorable quarter-on-quarter growth of 13.78%, but it still faced a significant decline of 31.23% year-on-year. This disparity highlights the challenges TCI Express is navigating in the current market environment.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 6.46, marking a decrease of 30.24% year-on-year. This decline in EPS is indicative of the company's broader profitability struggles amid increasing competition and rising costs.

In terms of stock performance, TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -2.24% over the last week, -5.4% over the past six months, and a staggering -28.88% year-to-date. These figures reflect the tough conditions the company is currently facing.

As of October 31, 2024, TCI Express has a market capitalization of 3751.46 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1447.75 and a low of 967.05. The stock's volatility has certainly raised concerns among investors.

Analyst coverage is mixed, with 10 analysts currently covering TCI Express. Among them, one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, three have given Hold ratings, two have recommended Buy, and three have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of October 31, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting a cautious optimism among some market watchers.

TCI Express Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue311.54292.98+6.33%319.98-2.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.2934.61+1.96%33.45+5.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.315.08+4.53%4.72+12.5%
Total Operating Expense280.09265.34+5.56%274.25+2.13%
Operating Income31.4527.64+13.78%45.73-31.23%
Net Income Before Taxes33.5929.65+13.29%47.15-28.76%
Net Income24.9322.3+11.79%35.58-29.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.465.8+11.38%9.26-30.24%
