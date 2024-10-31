TCI Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.93% YoY

TCI Express Q2 Results Live : TCI Express has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 30, revealing a concerning decline in profit and revenue. The company's topline has decreased by 2.64% year-on-year, while profit has plummeted by 29.93% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the yearly drop, TCI Express showed some positive movement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 6.33% and profit increasing by 11.79%. However, the overall outlook remains grim due to significant year-on-year declines.
A closer look at the expenses reveals that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.96% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.5% year-on-year, contributing to the overall profitability issues faced by the company.
Operating income saw a more favorable quarter-on-quarter growth of 13.78%, but it still faced a significant decline of 31.23% year-on-year. This disparity highlights the challenges TCI Express is navigating in the current market environment.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.46, marking a decrease of 30.24% year-on-year. This decline in EPS is indicative of the company's broader profitability struggles amid increasing competition and rising costs.
In terms of stock performance, TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -2.24% over the last week, -5.4% over the past six months, and a staggering -28.88% year-to-date. These figures reflect the tough conditions the company is currently facing.
As of October 31, 2024, TCI Express has a market capitalization of ₹3751.46 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1447.75 and a low of ₹967.05. The stock's volatility has certainly raised concerns among investors.
Analyst coverage is mixed, with 10 analysts currently covering TCI Express. Among them, one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, three have given Hold ratings, two have recommended Buy, and three have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of October 31, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting a cautious optimism among some market watchers.
TCI Express Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|311.54
|292.98
|+6.33%
|319.98
|-2.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.29
|34.61
|+1.96%
|33.45
|+5.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.31
|5.08
|+4.53%
|4.72
|+12.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|280.09
|265.34
|+5.56%
|274.25
|+2.13%
|Operating Income
|31.45
|27.64
|+13.78%
|45.73
|-31.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.59
|29.65
|+13.29%
|47.15
|-28.76%
|Net Income
|24.93
|22.3
|+11.79%
|35.58
|-29.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.46
|5.8
|+11.38%
|9.26
|-30.24%
