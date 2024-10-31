TCI Express Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 29.93% YoY

TCI Express Q2 Results Live : TCI Express has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 30, revealing a concerning decline in profit and revenue. The company's topline has decreased by 2.64% year-on-year, while profit has plummeted by 29.93% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the yearly drop, TCI Express showed some positive movement compared to the previous quarter, with revenue growing by 6.33% and profit increasing by 11.79%. However, the overall outlook remains grim due to significant year-on-year declines.

A closer look at the expenses reveals that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.96% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.5% year-on-year, contributing to the overall profitability issues faced by the company.

Operating income saw a more favorable quarter-on-quarter growth of 13.78%, but it still faced a significant decline of 31.23% year-on-year. This disparity highlights the challenges TCI Express is navigating in the current market environment.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹6.46, marking a decrease of 30.24% year-on-year. This decline in EPS is indicative of the company's broader profitability struggles amid increasing competition and rising costs.

In terms of stock performance, TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -2.24% over the last week, -5.4% over the past six months, and a staggering -28.88% year-to-date. These figures reflect the tough conditions the company is currently facing.

As of October 31, 2024, TCI Express has a market capitalization of ₹3751.46 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1447.75 and a low of ₹967.05. The stock's volatility has certainly raised concerns among investors.

Analyst coverage is mixed, with 10 analysts currently covering TCI Express. Among them, one analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, three have given Hold ratings, two have recommended Buy, and three have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of October 31, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting a cautious optimism among some market watchers.

TCI Express Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 311.54 292.98 +6.33% 319.98 -2.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.29 34.61 +1.96% 33.45 +5.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.31 5.08 +4.53% 4.72 +12.5% Total Operating Expense 280.09 265.34 +5.56% 274.25 +2.13% Operating Income 31.45 27.64 +13.78% 45.73 -31.23% Net Income Before Taxes 33.59 29.65 +13.29% 47.15 -28.76% Net Income 24.93 22.3 +11.79% 35.58 -29.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.46 5.8 +11.38% 9.26 -30.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.93Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹311.54Cr

