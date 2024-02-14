Hello User
TCI Express Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.53% YOY

TCI Express Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.53% YOY

TCI Express Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.81% YoY & profit increased by 0.53% YoY

TCI Express Q3 FY24 Results Live

TCI Express, a leading logistics company, has announced its quarterly results for Q3 FY24 on 12 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decline in revenue by 0.81% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit showed a slight increase of 0.53% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Express experienced a decrease in revenue by 2.54% and a decrease in profit by 9.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of TCI Express increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter and by 7.6% compared to the same period last year.

The operating income of TCI Express also saw a decline of 10.78% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 2.37% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 8.38, showing an increase of 0.96% YoY.

TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -4.61% in the last 1 week, -9.73% in the last 6 months, and -7.1% year-to-date.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, is to Buy the shares of TCI Express.

Currently, TCI Express has a market cap of 4894.48 Cr and its 52-week high and low are 1700.85 and 1250.2 respectively.

TCI Express Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue311.86319.98-2.54%314.42-0.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.5533.45+0.3%31.18+7.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.774.72+1.06%4.29+11.19%
Total Operating Expense271.06274.25-1.16%272.63-0.58%
Operating Income40.845.73-10.78%41.79-2.37%
Net Income Before Taxes42.4447.15-9.99%42.65-0.49%
Net Income32.1935.58-9.53%32.02+0.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.389.26-9.5%8.3+0.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹311.86Cr

