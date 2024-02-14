TCI Express Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.53% YOY

TCI Express, a leading logistics company, has announced its quarterly results for Q3 FY24 on 12 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decline in revenue by 0.81% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit showed a slight increase of 0.53% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Express experienced a decrease in revenue by 2.54% and a decrease in profit by 9.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of TCI Express increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter and by 7.6% compared to the same period last year.
The operating income of TCI Express also saw a decline of 10.78% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 2.37% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹8.38, showing an increase of 0.96% YoY.
TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -4.61% in the last 1 week, -9.73% in the last 6 months, and -7.1% year-to-date.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, is to Buy the shares of TCI Express.
Currently, TCI Express has a market cap of ₹4894.48 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹1700.85 and ₹1250.2 respectively.
TCI Express Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|311.86
|319.98
|-2.54%
|314.42
|-0.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.55
|33.45
|+0.3%
|31.18
|+7.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.77
|4.72
|+1.06%
|4.29
|+11.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|271.06
|274.25
|-1.16%
|272.63
|-0.58%
|Operating Income
|40.8
|45.73
|-10.78%
|41.79
|-2.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.44
|47.15
|-9.99%
|42.65
|-0.49%
|Net Income
|32.19
|35.58
|-9.53%
|32.02
|+0.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.38
|9.26
|-9.5%
|8.3
|+0.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹311.86Cr
