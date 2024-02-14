TCI Express Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 0.53% YOY

TCI Express, a leading logistics company, has announced its quarterly results for Q3 FY24 on 12 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decline in revenue by 0.81% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit showed a slight increase of 0.53% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Express experienced a decrease in revenue by 2.54% and a decrease in profit by 9.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of TCI Express increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter and by 7.6% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of TCI Express also saw a decline of 10.78% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 2.37% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹8.38, showing an increase of 0.96% YoY.

TCI Express has delivered a negative return of -4.61% in the last 1 week, -9.73% in the last 6 months, and -7.1% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, is to Buy the shares of TCI Express.

Currently, TCI Express has a market cap of ₹4894.48 Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹1700.85 and ₹1250.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCI Express Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 311.86 319.98 -2.54% 314.42 -0.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.55 33.45 +0.3% 31.18 +7.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.77 4.72 +1.06% 4.29 +11.19% Total Operating Expense 271.06 274.25 -1.16% 272.63 -0.58% Operating Income 40.8 45.73 -10.78% 41.79 -2.37% Net Income Before Taxes 42.44 47.15 -9.99% 42.65 -0.49% Net Income 32.19 35.58 -9.53% 32.02 +0.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.38 9.26 -9.5% 8.3 +0.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹311.86Cr

