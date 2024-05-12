TCI Express Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.86% YOY

TCI Express Q4 Results Live : TCI Express declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.8% & the profit decreased by 17.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.68% and the profit decreased by 1.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 7.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.01% q-o-q & decreased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.22 for Q4 which decreased by 18.1% Y-o-Y.
TCI Express has delivered 0.2% return in the last 1 week, -18.43% return in last 6 months and -20.79% YTD return.
Currently the TCI Express has a market cap of ₹4174.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1700.85 & ₹997.85 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Buy.
TCI Express Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|317.11
|311.86
|+1.68%
|326.25
|-2.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.55
|33.55
|-0%
|31.35
|+7.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.86
|4.77
|+1.89%
|4.2
|+15.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|277.13
|271.06
|+2.24%
|276.31
|+0.3%
|Operating Income
|39.98
|40.8
|-2.01%
|49.94
|-19.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.51
|42.44
|-2.19%
|50.87
|-18.4%
|Net Income
|31.59
|32.19
|-1.86%
|38.46
|-17.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.22
|8.38
|-1.91%
|10.04
|-18.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.59Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹317.11Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!