Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCI Express Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.86% YOY

TCI Express Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.86% YOY

Livemint

TCI Express Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.8% YoY & profit decreased by 17.86% YoY

TCI Express Q4 Results Live

TCI Express Q4 Results Live : TCI Express declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.8% & the profit decreased by 17.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.68% and the profit decreased by 1.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 7.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.01% q-o-q & decreased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.22 for Q4 which decreased by 18.1% Y-o-Y.

TCI Express has delivered 0.2% return in the last 1 week, -18.43% return in last 6 months and -20.79% YTD return.

Currently the TCI Express has a market cap of 4174.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1700.85 & 997.85 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Buy.

TCI Express Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue317.11311.86+1.68%326.25-2.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.5533.55-0%31.35+7.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.864.77+1.89%4.2+15.71%
Total Operating Expense277.13271.06+2.24%276.31+0.3%
Operating Income39.9840.8-2.01%49.94-19.94%
Net Income Before Taxes41.5142.44-2.19%50.87-18.4%
Net Income31.5932.19-1.86%38.46-17.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.228.38-1.91%10.04-18.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.59Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹317.11Cr

