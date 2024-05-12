TCI Express Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.86% YOY

TCI Express Q4 Results Live : TCI Express declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.8% & the profit decreased by 17.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.68% and the profit decreased by 1.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 7.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.01% q-o-q & decreased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.22 for Q4 which decreased by 18.1% Y-o-Y.

TCI Express has delivered 0.2% return in the last 1 week, -18.43% return in last 6 months and -20.79% YTD return.

Currently the TCI Express has a market cap of ₹4174.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1700.85 & ₹997.85 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 May, 2024 was to Buy.

TCI Express Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 317.11 311.86 +1.68% 326.25 -2.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.55 33.55 -0% 31.35 +7.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.86 4.77 +1.89% 4.2 +15.71% Total Operating Expense 277.13 271.06 +2.24% 276.31 +0.3% Operating Income 39.98 40.8 -2.01% 49.94 -19.94% Net Income Before Taxes 41.51 42.44 -2.19% 50.87 -18.4% Net Income 31.59 32.19 -1.86% 38.46 -17.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.22 8.38 -1.91% 10.04 -18.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.59Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹317.11Cr

