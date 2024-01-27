TCI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 62.33% YoY

TCI Industries, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24th January 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 37.18% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company has successfully reduced its loss by 62.33% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Industries experienced a growth in revenue by 32.64% and a decrease in loss by 62.93%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have slightly declined by 1.75% q-o-q but increased by 2.48% YoY.
Furthermore, TCI Industries has shown positive growth in its operating income, with a 5.13% increase q-o-q and a 3.85% increase YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹-1.65, reflecting a 62.33% increase YoY.
In terms of stock performance, TCI Industries has delivered a 0% return in the last week, while showing a strong 16.32% return over the past six months and a 12.55% return year-to-date.
Currently, TCI Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹124.65 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1510 and a 52-week low of ₹992.
TCI Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.35
|0.26
|+32.64%
|0.25
|+37.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.27
|0.27
|-1.75%
|0.26
|+2.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.05
|-0.2%
|0.06
|-8.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.73
|0.67
|+9.51%
|0.66
|+11.86%
|Operating Income
|-0.39
|-0.41
|+5.13%
|-0.41
|+3.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.15
|-0.4
|+62.93%
|-0.39
|+62.33%
|Net Income
|-0.15
|-0.4
|+62.93%
|-0.39
|+62.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.65
|-4.45
|+62.92%
|-4.38
|+62.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.35Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!