Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TCI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 62.33% YoY

TCI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 62.33% YoY

Livemint

TCI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 37.18% YoY & Loss Decreased by 62.33% YoY

TCI Industries, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24th January 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 37.18% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company has successfully reduced its loss by 62.33% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Industries experienced a growth in revenue by 32.64% and a decrease in loss by 62.93%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have slightly declined by 1.75% q-o-q but increased by 2.48% YoY.

Furthermore, TCI Industries has shown positive growth in its operating income, with a 5.13% increase q-o-q and a 3.85% increase YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at -1.65, reflecting a 62.33% increase YoY.

In terms of stock performance, TCI Industries has delivered a 0% return in the last week, while showing a strong 16.32% return over the past six months and a 12.55% return year-to-date.

Currently, TCI Industries holds a market capitalization of 124.65 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1510 and a 52-week low of 992.

TCI Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.350.26+32.64%0.25+37.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.270.27-1.75%0.26+2.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.05-0.2%0.06-8.77%
Total Operating Expense0.730.67+9.51%0.66+11.86%
Operating Income-0.39-0.41+5.13%-0.41+3.85%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.15-0.4+62.93%-0.39+62.33%
Net Income-0.15-0.4+62.93%-0.39+62.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.65-4.45+62.92%-4.38+62.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

