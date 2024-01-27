TCI Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 62.33% YoY

TCI Industries, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24th January 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 37.18% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company has successfully reduced its loss by 62.33% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, TCI Industries experienced a growth in revenue by 32.64% and a decrease in loss by 62.93%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have slightly declined by 1.75% q-o-q but increased by 2.48% YoY.

Furthermore, TCI Industries has shown positive growth in its operating income, with a 5.13% increase q-o-q and a 3.85% increase YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹-1.65, reflecting a 62.33% increase YoY.

In terms of stock performance, TCI Industries has delivered a 0% return in the last week, while showing a strong 16.32% return over the past six months and a 12.55% return year-to-date.

Currently, TCI Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹124.65 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1510 and a 52-week low of ₹992.

TCI Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.35 0.26 +32.64% 0.25 +37.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.27 0.27 -1.75% 0.26 +2.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.05 -0.2% 0.06 -8.77% Total Operating Expense 0.73 0.67 +9.51% 0.66 +11.86% Operating Income -0.39 -0.41 +5.13% -0.41 +3.85% Net Income Before Taxes -0.15 -0.4 +62.93% -0.39 +62.33% Net Income -0.15 -0.4 +62.93% -0.39 +62.33% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.65 -4.45 +62.92% -4.38 +62.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.35Cr

