Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹1,251 crore for FY21, compared with a loss of ₹86 crore in FY20. Its consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 29.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,261 crore. But consolidated revenue was flat at ₹17,100 crore.

“Business environment has been impacted by the pandemic and this has affected our growth," the company said.

Tata Communications’ data revenue increased 4.5% y-o-y to ₹14,309 crore in the fiscal due to robust performance in traditional services but for the quarter ended March it fell 2.2% from a year earlier to ₹3,515 crore, as covid-led curbs prolonged deal conversion and the execution cycle. The firm’s profit for March quarter was ₹299 crore compared with a loss of ₹275 crore a year ago.

In Q4FY21, its consolidated revenue was at ₹4,073 crore, down 7.4% y-o-y, as its voice and data business was hit. The company maintained profitability despite slower revenue growth, posting Ebitda of ₹1,015 crore in January to March, up 16.8% from the previous year. “FY21 has been a great year, making excellent progress on our well-defined strategy," said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Communications.

