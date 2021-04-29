TCL reports net profit of 1,251 crore in FY21

In Q4FY21, its consolidated revenue was at ₹4,073 crore, down 7.4% y-o-y, as its voice and data business was hit. The company maintained profitability despite slower revenue growth, posting Ebitda of ₹1,015 crore in January to March, up 16.8% from the previous year. “FY21 has been a great year, making excellent progress on our well-defined strategy," said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Communications.

