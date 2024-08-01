TCPL Packaging Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.41% YOY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
TCPL Packaging Q1 Results Live : TCPL Packaging declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 9.23% & the profit increased by 33.41% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.26% and the profit increased by 9.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 14.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.37% q-o-q & increased by 16.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 34.86 for Q1 which increased by 33.41% Y-o-Y.

TCPL Packaging has delivered 21.23% return in the last 1 week, 39.64% return in last 6 months and 32.23% YTD return.

Currently the TCPL Packaging has a market cap of 2716.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3103.4 & 1581.55 respectively.

TCPL Packaging Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue405.59400.53+1.26%371.31+9.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.0336.84+11.37%35.76+14.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.718.85-0.83%16.27+14.91%
Total Operating Expense352.87349.02+1.1%326.22+8.17%
Operating Income52.7251.5+2.37%45.1+16.92%
Net Income Before Taxes41.3137.69+9.62%32.11+28.66%
Net Income31.7229.03+9.28%23.78+33.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.8631.9+9.28%26.13+33.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
