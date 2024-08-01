TCPL Packaging Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.41% YOY

TCPL Packaging Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.23% YoY & profit increased by 33.41% YoY

TCPL Packaging Q1 Results Live : TCPL Packaging declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 9.23% & the profit increased by 33.41% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.26% and the profit increased by 9.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 14.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.37% q-o-q & increased by 16.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹34.86 for Q1 which increased by 33.41% Y-o-Y.

TCPL Packaging has delivered 21.23% return in the last 1 week, 39.64% return in last 6 months and 32.23% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the TCPL Packaging has a market cap of ₹2716.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3103.4 & ₹1581.55 respectively.

TCPL Packaging Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 405.59 400.53 +1.26% 371.31 +9.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.03 36.84 +11.37% 35.76 +14.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.7 18.85 -0.83% 16.27 +14.91% Total Operating Expense 352.87 349.02 +1.1% 326.22 +8.17% Operating Income 52.72 51.5 +2.37% 45.1 +16.92% Net Income Before Taxes 41.31 37.69 +9.62% 32.11 +28.66% Net Income 31.72 29.03 +9.28% 23.78 +33.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.86 31.9 +9.28% 26.13 +33.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹405.59Cr

