TCPL Packaging Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.41% YOY

TCPL Packaging Q1 Results Live : TCPL Packaging declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 9.23% & the profit increased by 33.41% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.26% and the profit increased by 9.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.37% q-o-q & increased by 14.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.37% q-o-q & increased by 16.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹34.86 for Q1 which increased by 33.41% Y-o-Y.
TCPL Packaging has delivered 21.23% return in the last 1 week, 39.64% return in last 6 months and 32.23% YTD return.
Currently the TCPL Packaging has a market cap of ₹2716.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3103.4 & ₹1581.55 respectively.
TCPL Packaging Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|405.59
|400.53
|+1.26%
|371.31
|+9.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.03
|36.84
|+11.37%
|35.76
|+14.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.7
|18.85
|-0.83%
|16.27
|+14.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|352.87
|349.02
|+1.1%
|326.22
|+8.17%
|Operating Income
|52.72
|51.5
|+2.37%
|45.1
|+16.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.31
|37.69
|+9.62%
|32.11
|+28.66%
|Net Income
|31.72
|29.03
|+9.28%
|23.78
|+33.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.86
|31.9
|+9.28%
|26.13
|+33.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.72Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹405.59Cr
