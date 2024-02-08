TCPL Packaging Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.36% YOY

TCPL Packaging declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.6% & the profit decreased by 21.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.09% and the profit decreased by 34.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 36.78% q-o-q & decreased by 33.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 19.84% Y-o-Y.
TCPL Packaging has delivered 0.13% return in the last 1 week, 14.23% return in last 6 months and -5.88% YTD return.
Currently the TCPL Packaging has a market cap of ₹1933.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2365 & ₹1248.95 respectively.
TCPL Packaging Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|356.89
|405.97
|-12.09%
|378.07
|-5.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.62
|36.44
|+0.48%
|33.31
|+9.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.22
|18.23
|-0.07%
|15.78
|+15.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|327.23
|359.05
|-8.86%
|333.37
|-1.84%
|Operating Income
|29.66
|46.92
|-36.78%
|44.7
|-33.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.2
|36.58
|-22.9%
|34.18
|-17.49%
|Net Income
|19.24
|29.33
|-34.41%
|24.46
|-21.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.37
|32.19
|-33.61%
|26.66
|-19.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.24Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹356.89Cr
