TCPL Packaging Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.36% YOY

Livemint

TCPL Packaging Q3 FY24 Results Live

TCPL Packaging declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.6% & the profit decreased by 21.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.09% and the profit decreased by 34.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 36.78% q-o-q & decreased by 33.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 19.84% Y-o-Y.

TCPL Packaging has delivered 0.13% return in the last 1 week, 14.23% return in last 6 months and -5.88% YTD return.

Currently the TCPL Packaging has a market cap of 1933.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2365 & 1248.95 respectively.

TCPL Packaging Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue356.89405.97-12.09%378.07-5.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.6236.44+0.48%33.31+9.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.2218.23-0.07%15.78+15.46%
Total Operating Expense327.23359.05-8.86%333.37-1.84%
Operating Income29.6646.92-36.78%44.7-33.64%
Net Income Before Taxes28.236.58-22.9%34.18-17.49%
Net Income19.2429.33-34.41%24.46-21.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.3732.19-33.61%26.66-19.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.24Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹356.89Cr

