TCPL Packaging Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 21.36% YOY

TCPL Packaging declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.6% & the profit decreased by 21.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.09% and the profit decreased by 34.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 36.78% q-o-q & decreased by 33.64% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹21.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 19.84% Y-o-Y.

TCPL Packaging has delivered 0.13% return in the last 1 week, 14.23% return in last 6 months and -5.88% YTD return.

Currently the TCPL Packaging has a market cap of ₹1933.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2365 & ₹1248.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCPL Packaging Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 356.89 405.97 -12.09% 378.07 -5.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.62 36.44 +0.48% 33.31 +9.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.22 18.23 -0.07% 15.78 +15.46% Total Operating Expense 327.23 359.05 -8.86% 333.37 -1.84% Operating Income 29.66 46.92 -36.78% 44.7 -33.64% Net Income Before Taxes 28.2 36.58 -22.9% 34.18 -17.49% Net Income 19.24 29.33 -34.41% 24.46 -21.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.37 32.19 -33.61% 26.66 -19.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.24Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹356.89Cr

