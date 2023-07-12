Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), the largest software services exporter in India, announced its April-June quarter results today, reporting a decline in its attrition rate to 17.8 per cent for the last 12 months. The IT major's total workforce stood at 6,15,318 as on June 30, 2023, with a net addition of 523 during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing by TCS to the stock exchanges.

TCS has given a 12-15 per cent hike for exceptional performers in its latest annual compensation review and also commenced the promotions cycle, announced Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, TCS. ‘’TCS rolled out its annual salary increase across its workforce, with effect from April 1, 2023.''

Year till date, 103,000 employees were trained in high demand competencies and collectively, TCSers clocked 12.7 million learning hours, and acquired 1.3 million competencies, according to the statement.

‘’We have given a 12-15 per cent raise for exceptional performers in our latest annual compensation review, and also commenced the promotions cycle. TCSers logged 12.7 million learning hours in upskilling themselves during the quarter in market relevant skills like generative AI, cloud, data and analytics. Our attrition continues to trend down and we expect it to be back in our industry-leading, long term range in the second half of the year,'' said Lakkad.

TCS reported an 16.84 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹11,074 crore.

The company had reported a profit of ₹9, 478 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 2.8 per cent. The IT major's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹59,381 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹52,758 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, up 0.4 per cent from ₹59,162 crore in Q4FY23.

This copy is being updated. Please check back for more updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author