TCS attrition rate declines to 17.8%, 523 employees added in June quarter; 12-15% hike given to top performers2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:00 PM IST
TCS Q1 Results: The IT major announced that it gave 12-15 per cent pay hike to its exceptional performers in the latest annual compensation review, and also commenced the promotions cycle.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, announced its April-June quarter results today, reporting a decline in its attrition rate to 17.8 per cent for the last 12 months. The IT major's total workforce stood at 6,15,318 as on June 30, 2023, with a net addition of 523 during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing by TCS to the stock exchanges.
