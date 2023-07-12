Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter in India, announced its April-June quarter results today, reporting a decline in its attrition rate to 17.8 per cent for the last 12 months. The IT major's total workforce stood at 6,15,318 as on June 30, 2023, with a net addition of 523 during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing by TCS to the stock exchanges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}