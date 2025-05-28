TCS CEO Krithivasans compensation rises 4.6 pc to ₹26.52 cr in FY25

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) K Krithivasan, the chief executive and managing director of India's largest IT services company TCS, took home a remuneration of ₹26.52 crore in FY25.

The CEO's remuneration package increased by 4.6 per cent in the fiscal year, said the TCS annual report released on Tuesday.

The remuneration is nearly 330 times the median salary paid by the company to its 6.07 lakh employees, as per the annual report.

Krithivasan's compensation included a salary of ₹1.39 crore, ₹2.13 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances and a commission of ₹23 crore, it said.

Chief financial officer Samir Seksaria saw a 7.8 per cent increase in the overall remuneration, as per the report.

The average annual increase for employees' remuneration came in between 5.5 to 7.5 per cent, after factoring-in promotions, the company said, adding that 1.1 lakh employees were promoted during the year.

In the case of top performers within the country, the hikes went into double digits as well in percentage terms, the company said.

The annual report also said that newly appointed president and chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian will be paid a salary of ₹10.8 lakh per month.

At a time of rapid shifts in technology landscape, the company's expenditure on research and development decreased both in absolute quantum as well as from a share of overall revenues perspective.

TCS spent ₹2,630 crore in R&D and innovation in FY25 as against ₹2,751 crore in FY24, and the same came down marginally to 1 per cent of total turnover in FY25 from 1.1 per cent in FY24, as per the report.

The TCS management said the global economic activity faces headwinds from geopolitical and policy uncertainties, but there are opportunities for resilience and recovery.

"Clearer trade agreements and improved global cooperation could help regain momentum. However, risks like financial market volatility, demographic shifts, and fiscal constraints persist. Proactive policy responses and innovation-driven growth can help mitigate these pressures," it said.

Of the 6.07 lakh employees, 2.14 lakh or 35 per cent were women staff, the company disclosed.