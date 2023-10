Tata Consultancy Services on October 11 announced that its board of directors have declared a second interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of Re 1 each.

The record date for the dividend payout has been fixed as October 19, the IT major said in a statement.

“The second interim dividend shall be paid on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, October 19, which is the record date fixed for the purpose." it noted.

The announcement came along with the company releasing its financial results for the September 2023 quarter, reporting a net profit of ₹11,342 crore. This was 8.7 percent higher as compared to ₹10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 2.4 per cent as TCS had posted a profit of ₹11,074 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

The declaration of second interim dividend is identical to the interim dividend of ₹9 per share of Re 1 each that was announced following the release of Q1 results.

