TCS Q2 Results: Net profit to interim dividend, here are the 5 key numbers

Tata Consultancy Services on October 11 announced its financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2023-24. The IT major released the big numbers which were keenly awaited by its shareholders, as well as the market observers. Here are the five key takeaways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Net profit: TCS posted a net profit of ₹11,432 crore in the September 2023 quarter. This was 8.7 percent higher as compared to ₹10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 2.4 per cent as TCS had posted a profit of ₹11,074 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

2. Revenue: The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹59,692 crore in Q2FY24, marking a jump of 7.9 percent as against ₹59,692 crore reported in the corresponding period of FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Dividend: TCS announced that its board of directors have declared a second interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share of Re 1 each. This would be paid on November 7, 2023, to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as on October 19, which is the record date fixed for the purpose, it said.

4. Share buyback: TCS board approves buyback of ₹17,000 crore at a price of ₹4,150 per equity share, a regulatory filing stated. The buyback price is at a premium of about 15 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Order wins: The company has recorded order wins to the tune of order $11.2 billion in the July-September period, which is 38 percent higher as against an order book of $8.1 billion recorded in the year-ago period.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!