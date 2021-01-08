TCS embarks on double-digit growth trajectory

BENGALURU : Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s largest IT exporter by revenue, is aiming to achieve double-digit growth this year on the back of strong deal wins across markets and segments as well as continued focus on its growth and transformation roadmap.

The company reported a 7.2% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹8,701 crore for the third quarter-ended December. Its revenue grew 5.4% year-on-year to ₹42,015 crore.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive and managing director, TCS said that Q3 has seen the highest growth in the past nine quarters.

“Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter. We are entering the new year on an optimistic note, our market position stronger than ever before, and our confidence reinforced by the continued strength in our order book and deal pipeline," said Gopinathan.

The closely-watched dollar revenue grew 2.1% y-o-y to $5.70 billion on account of strong deal closures across key segments. On a sequential basis, dollar revenues grew 5.1% indicating gradual recovery in business from the covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts expected the revenue momentum of major IT companies to continue in Q3 which is considered a seasonally weak quarter due to year-end holidays and furloughs in the US and Europe, key markets for these firms.

Overall, the sector is expected to gain on the margin front due to decrease in travel and subcontracting costs. The operating margin of TCS marginally rose to 26.6% from 26.2% in the previous quarter, despite rolling out salary hikes for all employees effective 1 October, 2020.

“Strong growth across all our verticals, and operational benefits from our SBWS (Secure Borderless WorkSpaces) model allowed us to post the highest operating margin in the last five years, even after rolling out a salary increase this quarter. We also had an all-time high cash conversion in Q3," said V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, TCS.

Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), the largest vertical for TCS, grew 2% sequentially in constant currency during the third quarter and contributed 31.3% to the company’s total revenues. Krithi Krithivasan, head of BFSI, said in a recent interview with Mint that the sector is witnessing strong traction from Europe as banks are undergoing digital transformation and renewing their existing partnerships.

Retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) grew 3.1% q-o-q in constant currency and contributed 14.5% to the total revenues as of the third quarter.

The attrition rate on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, for the December quarter, came down to 7.6% from 8.9% in the previous quarter. The total headcount of the company stood at 4,69,261 as of 31 December, 2020.

Over the past few days, the TCS scrip has rallied significant surpassing its buy back price of ₹3,000 and nearly touching the $12-trillion market capitalization mark. On Friday, shares of TCS were up 2.9% to close at ₹3,120.35 on the BSE.

