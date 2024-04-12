TCS top performers receive double digit hike, attrition cools to 12.5% from 13.1%
TCS employee attrition: India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has witnessed a drop in attrition rate to 12.5 per cent, indicating an improvement from the third quarter's 13.1 per cent. The company's annual increments for its workforce stood in double digits for its top performers.