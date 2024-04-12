Active Stocks
TCS top performers receive double digit hike, attrition cools to 12.5% from 13.1%

Shivangini

TCS employee attrition: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a drop in attrition rate to 12.5 per cent in its fourth quarter on April 12, 2024. The company's workforce stood at 601,546 till March 31, 2024.

TCS' consolidated headcount stood at 601,546 as of March 31

TCS employee attrition: India's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has witnessed a drop in attrition rate to 12.5 per cent, indicating an improvement from the third quarter's 13.1 per cent. The company's annual increments for its workforce stood in double digits for its top performers.

The company on Friday, April 12, announced its fourth quarter results. 

TCS reported a net profit of 12,434 crore in the fourth quarter, registering a growth of 9.1 per cent year on year (YoY) basis. 

TCS Q4 Results Live Updates: Net profit at 12,240 crore, revenue at 61,237 crore, announces dividend at 28 per share 

The IT company's  workforce stood at 601,546 as of March 31, 2024. The IT company claimed to have a diverse employee base, with 35.6 per cent women and with 152 nationalities.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR officer, said, “We are pleased to announce the annual increments for our workforce, as we have done consistently every year, with top performers receiving double-digit hikes. The reduced attrition at 12.5%, enthusiastic response to our campus hiring, increased customer visits, and employees returning to the office have resulted in great vibrancy in our delivery centres and elevated morale of our associates."

TCS Dividend: Board recommends final dividend of 28/equity share; check details

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Director, said, “Our Q4 performance is robust, with broad-based deal wins across industries and geographies. Our products and platforms business sparkled with the mega-deal win at Aviva and emerging markets had another stellar growth quarter demonstrating the power of TCS’ diversified portfolio."

The company also announced a dividend of 28 apiece.

Meanwhile, TCS’s workforce stood at 603,305 as of December 31, 2023. The attrition rate for its previous quarter stood at 13.3 per cent, as reported by Mint.

 

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 04:31 PM IST
